Hulu was your front-row seat to Lollapalooza 2025, which streamed live from Chicago’s legendary Grant Park from Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, August 3. We brought every beat, drop, and unforgettable moment straight to your screen.

From hot sets to weird surprises, here are some of the standout moments from an epic weekend.

Doechii

Grammy®-winner Doechii brought the heat with her signature hip-hop style, backed by long-time friend DJ Miss Milan. Four outfit changes, killer visuals, and a surprise drop-in from JT made her set one of the weekend’s best.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo delivered on hits like “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu.” Rodrigo also brought out surprise guest Weezer — the first band she ever saw in concert — for collabs on “Buddy Holly” and “Say It Ain’t So.” Oh, and she drew a massive crowd — maybe the biggest in Lolla’s history.

A$AP Rocky

Because wearing pink curlers apparently isn’t enough of a WTH moment, A$AP Rocky decided to shout through a megaphone from a helicopter, too. And he was late to his set.

But it was the music itself, including some rarely heard tracks, that got the audience going and going and going — until 10 p.m. sharp, when the festival cut A$AP’s mic.

Sabrina Carpenter

An electric crowd sang along as flirty-sweet headliner Sabrina Carpenter delivered hits like “Bed Chem” and “Please Please Please.” In one of the festival’s biggest surprises, Carpenter brought out Earth, Wind, and Fire to do “Let’s Groove” and “September.” Carpenter closed her set — and Lolla 2025 — with a performance of “Espresso” that left the crowd buzzing for more.

Lollapalooza FAQs

When Was Lollapalooza 2025?

Lollapalooza 2025 happened Thursday, July 31, through Sunday, August 3.

Who Performed at Lollapalooza in 2025?

As always, Lollapalooza 2025 delivered an impressive lineup, with around 170 performances spanning emerging talent, big-name headliners, and nostalgic favorites. This year’s featured acts included A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Rüfüs Du Sol, Sabrina Carpenter, Foster the People, Korn, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, TWICE, and others.

Check the Lollapalooza schedule for a full list of performers.

Where Is Lollapalooza Held?

Each year for the past two decades, the Lollapalooza music festival has been held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. It’s also streamed live on Hulu!

Can I Live Stream Lollapalooza?

While Lollapalooza 2025 is over, Hulu subscribers can watch other live music performances in real time right from the Hulu app.

Upcoming Festivals Streaming Live on Hulu