If you’re looking for something that’s easy to start and hard to put down, Korean dramas — commonly known as K-dramas — deliver. And they’ve been showing up on a lot of watch lists lately.

K-dramas span a range of genres. From romance and fantasy to thrillers and character-driven stories, there’s something that fits pretty much whatever you’re in the mood for.

Next up is a breakdown of the best K-dramas streaming right now, including a mix of Hulu Originals and genre staples, picked to help you find your next watch.

Best K-Dramas

Moving

Teenagers with inherited superpowers attend an ordinary high school while their parents work behind the scenes to keep those abilities hidden from the world. As outside forces begin searching for people like them, secrecy becomes harder to maintain, putting multiple gifted families at risk.

Watch: Moving

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

Kim Mi-so (Park Min-young), a highly capable executive assistant, decides to resign after years of putting her job first, catching her employer completely off guard. Her boss, Lee Young Joon (Park Seo-joon), is forced to confront how much he’s relied on her — both professionally and personally — as the reason behind her decision comes into focus and professional boundaries begin to blur.

Watch: What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

A Shop for Killers

After her uncle’s sudden death, Jung Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun) realizes the quiet life she knew was built around his involvement in a dangerous, hidden operation. As armed attackers close in, she’s left piecing together why she’s now a target. This Korean drama series keeps its focus on survival, following Ji-an as she reacts in real time to threats she never saw coming.

Watch: A Shop for Killers

The Legend of the Blue Sea

A modern con artist, Heo Joon-jae (Lee Min-ho) meets Shim Chung (Jun Ji-hyun), a woman whose life experience doesn’t quite line up with the world around her. Their story pulls from folklore and past lives, stretching across time rather than staying anchored in one moment.

Known for its high-profile cast and sweeping tone, this Korean drama series remains a familiar touchstone for the genre.

Watch: The Legend of the Blue Sea

Big Mouth

Park Chang-ho (Lee Jong-suk) is a small-time lawyer whose life flips overnight when he’s mistaken for a notorious criminal known as “Big Mouse.” Suddenly treated as someone he isn’t, he’s pulled into a world shaped by power, influence, and intimidation.

Watch: Big Mouth

Why Her?

At the top of her field, a high-profile lawyer is known for winning cases and keeping emotion out of the equation. When a career setback pushes her into an unexpected teaching role at a law school, long-buried decisions start to resurface. Oh Soo-jae (Seo Hyun-jin) approaches the change on her own terms, with little interest in explanation.

Watch: Why Her?

Call It Love

Grief shapes nearly every decision at the start of this story, even when the characters don’t say it out loud. Shim Woo-joo (Lee Sung-kyung) and Han Dong-jin (Kim Young-kwang) enter each other’s lives with baggage neither of them is ready to unpack yet.

Rather than rushing toward romance, the story lingers on hesitation and emotional distance, letting connection develop quietly over time.

Watch: Call It Love

The Worst of Evil

An undercover police officer is assigned to infiltrate a rising criminal organization tied to drug trafficking. As Park Joon-mo (Ji Chang-wook) gains trust within the group, the mission begins to bleed into his personal life, putting the people closest to him at risk of real consequences. This Korean crime drama series follows how the job begins to affect his decisions, both on and off the assignment.

Watch: The Worst of Evil

So I Married the Anti-Fan

A public feud between an A-list actor and his biggest critic turns into a headline they can’t escape. As attention builds, Hoo Joon (Choi Tae-joon) and Lee Geun Young (Sooyoung Choi) are pushed into close proximity, with little control over how their relationship is framed. Once the spotlight is on, public narratives start steering what happens behind the scenes.

Watch: So I Married the Anti-Fan

Revenant

Strange events begin to follow Goo San-Young (Kim Tae-ri) after she becomes connected to a spirit tied to unresolved deaths. The presence slips into her daily routine, affecting her work, her relationships, and her sense of what’s real.

Watch: Revenant

Vigilante

By day, Kim Ji-Yong (Nam Joo-Hyuk) blends in as a university student. By night, he delivers his own form of punishment to criminals who slipped through the justice system. His actions quickly draw attention from law enforcement and the media, turning personal justice into a public issue. The series follows the fallout as his actions begin to draw consequences.

Watch: Vigilante

Bossam: Steal the Fate

Set during Korea’s Joseon era, a man living on the fringes of society becomes unexpectedly responsible for a widowed princess. Ba-woo (Jung Il-woo) and Princess Soo Kyung (Kwon Yuri) are pulled into each other’s lives by tradition and political pressure, navigating rigid social rules that leave little room for choice.

Watch: Bossam: Steal the Fate

Kiss Sixth Sense

Hong Ye-seul (Seo Ji-hye) has an unusual ability: When she touches someone, she sees moments in their future. Things get complicated when those visions start involving her boss, leaving her to work alongside someone she already knows far more about than she should. Tension comes from that imbalance, as foresight starts shaping real-time decisions.

Watch: Kiss Sixth Sense

Nine Puzzles

A profiler is drawn back to a murder case connected to her own past, reopening questions she’s spent years avoiding. Jo I-na (Kim Da-mi) works alongside a detective who never fully trusted her, forcing an uneasy partnership rooted in suspicion. Each piece of the case surfaces slowly, shifting what both of them believe they know.

Watch: Nine Puzzles

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Looking for a way to support herself, a young woman enters Korea’s traditional performance world, where paid roles offer structure and steady work. Jeongnyeon (Kim Tae-ri) steps into a demanding environment defined by relentless training and constant comparison. Her progress is slow and uncertain, forcing her to adjust expectations she didn’t realize she had.

Watch: Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born

Would You Marry Me?

A marriage that starts as a formality quickly becomes harder to keep contained. Two people agree to an arrangement meant to solve immediate pressures, only to find it reshaping their day-to-day lives. The tension comes from living inside a decision that was never meant to feel personal.

Watch: Would You Marry Me?

The Manipulated

Everything changes after one carefully staged event upends a man’s life. With little context and even few allies, he’s forced to question what was planned and who was involved. The story stays tight and reactive, following the ripple effects of manipulation rather than the scheme itself.