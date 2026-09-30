Original • 1 season available (7 episodes)

Yacht Deals MonacoYacht Deals Monaco

In “Yacht Deals Monaco,” ambitious sales talents compete for a rare chance to break into the glamorous world of luxury yachts. In Monaco, they must impress yacht broker Cornelius Kistler and yacht consultant Marcela de Kern Royer, who put them through demanding challenges inspired by the real business of buying, selling, and chartering multimillion-dollar vessels. From sales pitches to client meetings, every task tests their skill, confidence, and resilience. Only one talent will prove they have what it takes to win the dream job. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.more

In “Yacht Deals Monaco,” ambitious sales talents compete for a ra...More

Starring: Cornelius KistlerMarcela de Kern Royer

TVMAInternationalReality and Game ShowsRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Yacht Deals Monaco

In “Yacht Deals Monaco,” ambitious sales talents compete for a rare chance to break into the glamorous world of luxury yachts. In Monaco, they must impress yacht broker Cornelius Kistler and yacht consultant Marcela de Kern Royer, who put them through demanding challenges inspired by the real business of buying, selling, and chartering multimillion-dollar vessels. From sales pitches to client meetings, every task tests their skill, confidence, and resilience. Only one talent will prove they have what it takes to win the dream job. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Starring: Cornelius KistlerMarcela de Kern Royer

TVMAInternationalReality and Game ShowsRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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