Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After ShowThe Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show

Introducing FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” After Show. FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in ’90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic fuels a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. On the official After Show podcast, host DJ Hed takes you behind the scenes with cast members Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, Nicki Micheaux and Demario “Symba” Driver, alongside key game changers who helped shape the era. They are joined by showrunner, executive producer and writer Malcolm Spellman. Tune in to FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” where ambition, loyalty and survival collide. Follow the After Show wherever you get your podcasts. Stream now on Hulu.more

Introducing FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” After Show. FX’s “T...More

TVMATalk & InterviewTV Series2026
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The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show - Official Trailer

About this Show

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show

Introducing FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” After Show. FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” follows “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in ’90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic fuels a new game: the rise of West Coast rap. On the official After Show podcast, host DJ Hed takes you behind the scenes with cast members Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, Nicki Micheaux and Demario “Symba” Driver, alongside key game changers who helped shape the era. They are joined by showrunner, executive producer and writer Malcolm Spellman. Tune in to FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,” where ambition, loyalty and survival collide. Follow the After Show wherever you get your podcasts. Stream now on Hulu.

TVMATalk & InterviewTV Series2026
  • hd
  • uhd

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