1 season available (1 episode)

ABC Secret Savings: Hottest Summer Savings July Shopping ExtravaganzaABC Secret Savings: Hottest Summer Savings July Shopping Extravaganza

Get ready for the hottest deals of the summer — 26 incredible brands, amazing discounts, and something for everyone. Faux plants, bedding, travel essentials, personal massagers, and more. Plus, summer skincare from viral brands like JIYU and Blissy — clean fragrances, LED devices, and everything you need to glow all season long.more

Get ready for the hottest deals of the summer — 26 incredible bra...More

TVPGLifestyleTV Series2026
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ABC Secret Savings: Hottest Summer Savings July Shopping Extravaganza

Get ready for the hottest deals of the summer — 26 incredible brands, amazing discounts, and something for everyone. Faux plants, bedding, travel essentials, personal massagers, and more. Plus, summer skincare from viral brands like JIYU and Blissy — clean fragrances, LED devices, and everything you need to glow all season long.

TVPGLifestyleTV Series2026
  • hd

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