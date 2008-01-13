2 seasons available

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

TV14ActionDramaAdventureTime Travel • Science FictionTV Series2008

At the end of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Sarah vanquished the Terminator sent from...more

At the end of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Sarah vanquished the ...More

2 seasons available (31 episodes)

2 seasons available

(31 episodes)

Episodes
Season1 2
Episode 1

Samson and Delilah

In the second season premiere, rocked by the Jeep explosion on his 16th birthday, John is forced to confront the reality of his destiny alone.
Episode 2

Automatic for the People

Sarah and Cameron explore a nuclear power plant. John withdraws from school but opens up to a new friend. Weaver adds a piece to her project. BUSY PHILLIPS guest stars.
Episode 3

The Mousetrap

Sarah and Derek must outwit Cromartie after Charleys (recurring guest star DEAN WINTERS) wife is kidnapped. John finds himself caught between Cameron and Riley.
Episode 4

Allison from Palmdale

A software glitch causes Cameron to forget who she is. A social worker uncovers some of her distant memories. Meanwhile, Catherine Weaver meets with Agent Ellison.
Episode 5

Goodbye to All That

John and Derek infiltrate a military academy to protect an integral member of the future resistance. Meanwhile, Weavers first assignment for Ellison takes an interesting turn.
Episode 6

The Tower is Tall, But the Fall is Short

Sarah, John and Cameron track down another name on their list and wonder why a T-1001 would need a doctor. Meanwhile, a woman from Dereks past surprises him in the present.
Episode 7

Brothers of Nablus

The Connors are on alert after their house is robbed. One Terminator terrorizes Ellison, while another gets dangerously close to John. Derek and Jesse continue to get reacquainted.
Episode 8

Mr. Ferguson is Ill Today

John and Rileys impromptu trip to Mexico results in deadly consequences. Meanwhile, Sarah and Ellison finally come face to face.
Episode 9

Complications

Sarahs nightmares creep into her real life, but what do they mean? Derek and Jesse (recurring guest star STEPHANIE JACOBSEN) investigate a possible Skynet conspirator.
Episode 10

Strange Things Happen at the One-Two Point

Sarahs obsession with the three dots leads her to a company she thinks may have the Turk. Jesses (STEPHANIE JACOBSEN) plans complicate things. And Weaver makes an introduction.
Episode 11

Self Made Man

Cameron never sleeps, so what does she do at night? Her surprising, secret life is revealed. Plus, history is forever changed when a Terminator is sent back to the wrong time.
Episode 12

Alpine Fields

Sarah and Cameron try to save a family on the list with a connection to Derek in the future. Meanwhile, Jesses (STEPHANIE JACOBSEN) life hangs in the balance.
Episode 13

Earthlings Welcome Here

Sarahs obsession with the three dots intensifies when she tracks down a blogger with an intimate knowledge of the symbol. Riley gets closer to John and faces off with Cameron.
Episode 14

The Good Wound

An injured Sarah is guided by the image of John's father, Kyle Reese (JONATHAN JACKSON), and Weaver makes a move that has deadly consequences. STEPHANIE JACOBSEN appears as Jesse.
Episode 15

Desert Cantos

Sarah, John, Cameron and Derek investigate the town connected to the destroyed factory, while Weaver sends her own man into town in search of a potential survivor.
Episode 16

Some Must Watch While Some Must Sleep

Haunted by nightmares of the man she killed in the factory, Sarah checks in to a sleep clinic. She soon suspects Skynet may be using the facility for brain mapping.
Episode 17

Ourselves Alone

Camerons defect resurfaces, resulting in regrettable consequences for everyone. Plus, Riley fears Cameron has discovered her secret.
Episode 18

Today is the Day, Part 1

Jesse (guest star STEPHANIE JACOBSEN) flashes back to a life-altering mission aboard her submarine, the Jimmy Carter. Sarah and John make plans to leave.
Episode 19

Today is the Day, Part 2

Jesses (STEPHANIE JACOBSEN) submarine mission in the future takes a fatal turn that has unforeseen effects on John, Sarah and Derek in the present. And Sarah deals with Cameron.
Episode 20

To the Lighthouse

Sarah stashes John in a safe house. Cameron and Derek struggle to work together after she reveals a big secret. John Henry (GARREY DILLAHUNT) becomes compromised.
Episode 21

Adam Raised a Cain

The Connors close in on Skynet and battle lines are drawn. Meanwhile, Weaver learns Ellisons secrets.
Episode 22

Born to Run

In the second season finale, the Connors come face to face with Weaver in a confrontation that shakes John to the core and changes his reality forever. Nothing will be the same.

About this Show

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

At the end of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Sarah vanquished the Terminator sent from the future to kill her teenage son, John. Sarah and John now find themselves alone in a very dangerous, complicated world. Fugitives from the law, they are confronted with the reality that still more enemies from the future, and the present, could attack at any moment. The Sarah Connor Chronicles reveals what happens when Sarah (Lena Headey) stops running and goes on the offensive against an ever-evolving technological enemy bent on destroying her life, and perhaps the world. Her son, 15-year-old John Connor (Thomas Dekker), knows that he may be the future savior of mankind, but is not yet ready to take on the mantle of leadership that he's told is his destiny. John finds himself inextricably drawn to Cameron (Summer Glau), an enigmatic and otherworldly student at his high school, who soon proves to be much more than his confidante. She assumes the role of Sarah and John's fearless protector. On their trail are not only threats from the future, but an intelligent and tough FBI agent, James Ellison (Richard T. Jones), who soon becomes a powerful ally.

Starring: Lena HeadeyThomas DekkerSummer GlauBrian Austin GreenRichard T. Jones

TV14ActionDramaAdventureTime TravelScience FictionTV Series2008
  • 5.1
  • hd
