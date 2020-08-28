About this Movie
Rogue
Megan Fox (TRANSFORMERS) plays a battle-hardened mercenary in the wilds of Africa whose team must not only survive against a gang of murderous rebels they rescued hostages from, but a pack of bloodthirsty lions they encounter.
Starring: Megan FoxJessica SuttonPhilip WinchesterLee-Anne LiebenbergCalli Taylor
Director: Michael J. Bassett
