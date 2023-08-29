1 season available (6 episodes)

Selling Super HousesSelling Super Houses

Property magnate Paul Kemsley, nicknamed PK, has returned from Beverly Hills to London with one single minded mission – to turn the capital's super prime property market on its head. In Selling Super Houses, eight aspiring real estate agents compete for the job of a lifetime – showcasing and selling super prime properties for PK, at London’s largest independent commercial agency, RIB. Viewers are promised multi-million-pound luxe properties and cutthroat competition in this groundbreaking super prime property series. more

Property magnate Paul Kemsley, nicknamed PK, has returned from Be...More

TVGHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Selling Super Houses

Property magnate Paul Kemsley, nicknamed PK, has returned from Beverly Hills to London with one single minded mission – to turn the capital's super prime property market on its head. In Selling Super Houses, eight aspiring real estate agents compete for the job of a lifetime – showcasing and selling super prime properties for PK, at London’s largest independent commercial agency, RIB. Viewers are promised multi-million-pound luxe properties and cutthroat competition in this groundbreaking super prime property series.

TVGHome & GardenLifestyle & CultureDocumentariesTV Series2023
  • hd

You May Also Like

America's Cutest PuppiesTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2007)
Adoption DiariesReality • TV Series (2009)
The Johnnyswim ShowTVG • Reality • TV Series (2021)
Celebrity House HuntingTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2012)
Get Swank'dTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2015)
House vs. HouseTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2015)
Flip UReality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
60 Seconds to SellTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2014)
Bid, Build, DesignTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2014)
Celebrity Close CallsTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
An Audience With KylieTVPG • Talk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2023)
Bargain BlockTVPG • Reality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Designing BlindTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2006)
A-List LivingHome & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Dream Room in a DayLifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
With Ads
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
No Ads
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu, both with ads
Disney+ and Hulu, both without ads
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
No ads on Disney+
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.