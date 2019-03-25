About this Show
Sarah Beeny's Renovate Don't Relocate
Expert developer and TV host Sarah Beeny comes to the aid of homeowners living in a property that no longer works for them. From newlyweds and new parents, to people who work from home, she shows them how a little design know-how can improve their lifestyle, save them money and prevent them having to move home.
Starring: Sarah Beeny
