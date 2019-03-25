Sarah Beeny's Renovate Don't Relocate

1 season available (20 episodes)

Sarah Beeny's Renovate Don't RelocateSarah Beeny's Renovate Don't Relocate

RealityInternationalTV Series2019

Expert developer and TV host Sarah Beeny comes to the aid of homeowners living in a p...more

Expert developer and TV host Sarah Beeny comes to the aid of home...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Vicki & James

Sarah is called to help a young family who are struggling with their large, but run-down, Victorian home which is need of some serious re-modelling.
Episode 2

Jenny & Paul

Sarah is set the challenge of re-imagining an open-plan home to create more room for privacy and breathing space for three generations of a family.
Episode 3

Sophia & Rob

Sarah tackles a couple's tricky Victorian townhouse which has been renovated up until the second floor, but from there onwards the family need some serious help!
Episode 4

Chris & Edel

Sarah helps a circus family with 3 young children re-imagine their Wimbledon home to make space for them as well as their kids!
Episode 5

Lisa & Sandro

Sarah faces the daunting task of combining a top and bottom floor flat to create a family home that utilises all the space of the double fronted Edwardian house.
Episode 6

Jo & Dod

Sarah helps an artistic couple inject some much-needed life, and modern amenities, into their bottom floor flat which doubles up as an art studio.
Episode 7

Mel & Iwan

Sarah tackles a couple's beautiful listed home and attempts to transform it into to a space that they, their grown-up children and rescue dogs can all enjoy.
Episode 8

John Goldenberg

Sarah is set the task of completely re-thinking the layout of a two-bedroom Victorian house for a bachelor and his dog in leafy Putney.
Episode 9

Rosi & John

Sarah's expertise are called upon once again as an Eastbourne couple want to completely re-imagine their sea-facing flat into a to a forever home.
Episode 10

Tracey & Nigel

Sarah journeys to the midlands to help a couple with a large extended family create a space big enough for a Sunday roast that everyone can attend!
Episode 11

Glenn & Cassie

Sarah helps a young family get a grip on an overwhelming Victorian project home in Bow. They want extra space for their young son and growing family.
Episode 12

Jo & Jade

Sarah's skills are put to the test as she aims to create a family home and a space that a single mother and her two children want to spend time in.
Episode 13

The Nairs

Sarah must make the most of the space in a two-bedroom flat in Bermondsey as she attempts to breathe new life into the fledgling family's home.
Episode 14

The Blackwells

Sarah's quest to help families renovate their homes is pushed to the test as she tackles re-imagining a family's four-bedroom home in West Sussex.
Episode 15

Rohan

Sarah is called upon to help a west-end actor turned massage therapist turn his claustrophobic flat into a tranquil space in which he can accommodate clients.
Episode 16

Rachael & Carl

Sarah assists a newly married couple in completely transforming their first home – a two-bedroom house, into a space that they can raise a family in.
Episode 17

Emma & James

Sarah helps a young family who have recently moved back to the UK utilise the space of their condo and create a house they are proud to call home.
Episode 18

Hannah & Rob

Sarah heads to the commuter town of Addlestone to aid a couple in creating the perfect home from a house that has bags of space and potential.
Episode 19

Tasha

Sarah is tasked with re-vitalising a one-bedroom flat in leafy St Neots to give the homeowner the confidence she needs to invite new friends round.
Episode 20

Judith & Sam

Sarah journeys to Pinner village to help a growing family re-imagine the space they already have whilst also navigating a challenging extension.

About this Show

Sarah Beeny's Renovate Don't Relocate

Expert developer and TV host Sarah Beeny comes to the aid of homeowners living in a property that no longer works for them. From newlyweds and new parents, to people who work from home, she shows them how a little design know-how can improve their lifestyle, save them money and prevent them having to move home.

Starring: Sarah Beeny

RealityInternationalTV Series2019
  • hd

You May Also Like

Drag SOS
Reality • TV Series (2019)
Baewatch: Parental Guidance
Reality • TV Series (2019)
Shipwrecked 2019
Reality, British • TV Series (2019)
Seven Year Switch
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Inside Missguided
Reality • TV Series (2020)
Bad Habits, Holy Orders
Reality • TV Series (2017)
Celebs Go Dating
Reality • TV Series (2016)
Hot Ones
Reality • TV Series (2020)
Your Home Made Perfect
Reality • TV Series (2019)
Love Island (UK)
TVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Up Early Tonight
Reality • TV Series (2020)
Tattoo Fixers Extreme UK
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Absolutely Ascot
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Gosta
Gosta
International • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on