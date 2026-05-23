Go behind the scenes of the new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu! Featuring all‑new interviews with Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director Jon Favreau, “this is the way.”more
Go behind the scenes of the new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian a...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Go behind the scenes of the new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu! Featuring all‑new interviews with Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director Jon Favreau, “this is the way.”
About this Show
On The Red Carpet Presents: "The Mandalorian and Grogu"
Go behind the scenes of the new Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu! Featuring all‑new interviews with Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and director Jon Favreau, “this is the way.”