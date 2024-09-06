Diana and Roma are back again to keep boredom at bay in the all-new series Love, Diana Musical Mysteries! Whenever a new problem needs solving in the Land of Play, the dynamic sibling duo must use their imagination and critical thinking skills to solve three puzzles that unlock the clues they need to save the day.more
Diana and Roma are back again to keep boredom at bay in the all-n...More
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Diana and Roma are back again to keep boredom at bay in the all-new series Love, Diana Musical Mysteries! Whenever a new problem needs solving in the Land of Play, the dynamic sibling duo must use their imagination and critical thinking skills to solve three puzzles that unlock the clues they need to save the day.
About this Show
Love, Diana Musical Mysteries
Diana and Roma are back again to keep boredom at bay in the all-new series Love, Diana Musical Mysteries! Whenever a new problem needs solving in the Land of Play, the dynamic sibling duo must use their imagination and critical thinking skills to solve three puzzles that unlock the clues they need to save the day.