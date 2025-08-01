Join Diana and Roma for an unforgettable pretend play quest in Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures! From royal princess make-believe to enchanted outdoor escapades, Diana brings joy and imagination to every adventure—all with her brother and favorite playmate, Roma. The magic never ends with Diana, every little girl's dream best friend!more
Join Diana and Roma for an unforgettable pretend play quest in Ki...More
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Join Diana and Roma for an unforgettable pretend play quest in Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures! From royal princess make-believe to enchanted outdoor escapades, Diana brings joy and imagination to every adventure—all with her brother and favorite playmate, Roma. The magic never ends with Diana, every little girl's dream best friend!
About this Show
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures
Join Diana and Roma for an unforgettable pretend play quest in Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures! From royal princess make-believe to enchanted outdoor escapades, Diana brings joy and imagination to every adventure—all with her brother and favorite playmate, Roma. The magic never ends with Diana, every little girl's dream best friend!