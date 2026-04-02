1 season available (6 episodes)

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of FaithLost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of Faith

This action-packed series follows archaeological teams as they search for “The Lost Treasures of the Bible.” Their discoveries shed new light on the cities, civilizations and events featured in the Bible’s most famous stories. Cameras capture findings that revolutionize our understanding of the legendary clash between David and Goliath and the violent battles that inspired Armageddon. Using state-of-the-art technology, scientists reveal never-before-seen details as they decode the ancient messages of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Key historic and religious sites across the Middle East, including Iraq, Israel and Egypt, illuminate the sinful world of Babylon, the miraculous life of Jesus Christ, and hint at the secrets behind long-lost treasures such as the Ark of the Covenant, as CGI animation brings these ancient realms back to life.more

This action-packed series follows archaeological teams as they se...More

DocumentariesBiography
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Lost Treasures of the Bible: Secrets of Faith

This action-packed series follows archaeological teams as they search for “The Lost Treasures of the Bible.” Their discoveries shed new light on the cities, civilizations and events featured in the Bible’s most famous stories. Cameras capture findings that revolutionize our understanding of the legendary clash between David and Goliath and the violent battles that inspired Armageddon. Using state-of-the-art technology, scientists reveal never-before-seen details as they decode the ancient messages of the Dead Sea Scrolls. Key historic and religious sites across the Middle East, including Iraq, Israel and Egypt, illuminate the sinful world of Babylon, the miraculous life of Jesus Christ, and hint at the secrets behind long-lost treasures such as the Ark of the Covenant, as CGI animation brings these ancient realms back to life.

DocumentariesBiography
  • 5.1
  • hd

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