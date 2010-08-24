Thomas Jefferson is the most researched, written about, referenced and quoted of our Founding Fathers. His life is an impenetrable thicket of contradictions. This documentary embraces and celebrates Thomas Jefferson's complicated life and legacy.more
Thomas Jefferson is the most researched, written about, reference...More
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Thomas Jefferson is the most researched, written about, referenced and quoted of our Founding Fathers. His life is an impenetrable thicket of contradictions. This documentary embraces and celebrates Thomas Jefferson's complicated life and legacy.
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Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson is the most researched, written about, referenced and quoted of our Founding Fathers. His life is an impenetrable thicket of contradictions. This documentary embraces and celebrates Thomas Jefferson's complicated life and legacy.