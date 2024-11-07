Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia, after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.more
Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia, after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.
About this Show
Invisible Boys
Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, Invisible Boys explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia, after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man. As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.