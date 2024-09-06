About this Movie
Jimpa
Filmmaker Hannah (Olivia Colman) takes her trans nonbinary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam, to visit their gay grandfather – lovingly known as “Jimpa” (John Lithgow). But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting, and the stories she has long told about her family. Funny, accessible, full of sadness and joy, and with a wonderful multi-generational cast, "Jimpa" celebrates LGBTQ+ culture across three generations: Grandfather Jim faces the challenges of aging as a gay man in a generation that never expected to grow old; teenager Frances grapples with the disappointment of their heroes falling short of their ideals; and mother Hannah navigates the differing perspectives of her father and of her child. Surrounding these three is a vibrant family—the family they were born into and the family they continue to create.