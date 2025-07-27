A gripping historical record of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, this five-part series transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed New Orleans in the days leading up to and following the storm’s landfall. With archival footage and moment-by-moment accounts from residents, first responders and officials, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy.more
A gripping historical record of Hurricane Katrina and its afterma...More
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A gripping historical record of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, this five-part series transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed New Orleans in the days leading up to and following the storm’s landfall. With archival footage and moment-by-moment accounts from residents, first responders and officials, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy.
About this Show
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time
A gripping historical record of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, this five-part series transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed New Orleans in the days leading up to and following the storm’s landfall. With archival footage and moment-by-moment accounts from residents, first responders and officials, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy.