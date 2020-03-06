EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.more
EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman,...More
Starring: Hillary ClintonBill ClintonChelsea Clinton
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EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Starring: Hillary ClintonBill ClintonChelsea Clinton
About this Show
Hillary
EMMY® NOMINATED A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, Hillary interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world.
Starring: Hillary ClintonBill ClintonChelsea Clinton