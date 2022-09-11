2 seasons available (16 episodes)

Deadman's CurseDeadman's Curse

In Deadman’s Curse, former MMA fighter and prospector Kru Williams and young Indigenous explorer Taylor Starr join seasoned legend hunter and mountaineer Adam Palmer to finally solve the mystery of Slumach's lost gold mine.more

In Deadman’s Curse, former MMA fighter and prospector Kru William...More

DocumentariesRealityTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Deadman's Curse

In Deadman’s Curse, former MMA fighter and prospector Kru Williams and young Indigenous explorer Taylor Starr join seasoned legend hunter and mountaineer Adam Palmer to finally solve the mystery of Slumach's lost gold mine.

DocumentariesRealityTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

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