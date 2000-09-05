1 season available

The universal experience of teenagehood as lived by the regular old freaks and geeks ...more

Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

Yearning to fit in yet wanting to be themselves, Lindsay Weir, her brother Sam, and a diverse group of friends struggle to get through 1980 at William McKinley High School.
Episode 2

Beers and Weirs

With her parents going out of town, Lindsay attempts to win the freaks’ approval by throwing a party – but Sam and his friends are worried when they learn there will be beer at the party.
Episode 3

Tricks and Treats

Halloween night becomes an unexpected turning point for Lindsay and Sam.
Episode 4

Kim Kelly is My Friend

Sam is tormented by an older girl at school; Lindsay is surprised when Kim starts being nice to her…but the cause for the sudden change is soon revealed.
Episode 5

Tests and Breasts

Lindsay’s attempt to help Daniel pass a test gets her into trouble; Sam receives a little more sex education than he wanted.
Episode 6

I'm With The Band

Lindsay’s well-intentioned interference breaks up Nick’s band; Sam confronts his deepest fear – showering after gym class.
Episode 7

Carded and Discarded

Sam and his fellow Geeks fall head over heels for a pretty transfer student; Lindsay attempts to get fake identification cards for herself and the Freaks.
Episode 8

Girlfriends and Boyfriends

Lindsay is surprised to realize that Nick is now her boyfriend, and fears that he wants to have sex. Sam begins to think he has a chance with Cindy Sanders.
Episode 9

We've Got Spirit

Lindsay worries that Nick is getting too intense about their relationship; Sam becomes the school mascot in order to be close to cheerleader Cindy.
Episode 10

The Diary

Bill fights to get more respect in gym class; Harold and Jean decide that Kim is a bad influence on their daughter, and forbid Lindsay to see her friend.
Episode 11

Looks and Books

Lindsay experiences a crisis in her relationship with the Freaks; Sam tries to improve himself – from the outside.
Episode 12

The Garage Door

Sam learns something disconcerting about Neal’s dad; Lindsay tries to rebuild her friendship with Nick.
Episode 13

Chokin' and Tokin'

Lindsay worries that Nick is perpetually stoned; school bully Alan plays a prank on Bill – with nearly deadly results.
Episode 14

Dead Dogs and Gym Teachers

Kim befriends Millie after accidentally killing her dog; Bill is horrified to discover that his mother is dating his gym teacher.
Episode 15

Noshing and Moshing

Unable to cope with his father’s infidelity, Neal takes refuge in a new hobby; rejected by Kim, Daniel pursues another girl – and changes himself radically to win her approval.
Episode 16

Smooching and Mooching

The Weirs take Nick into their home after he has an argument with his father; Sam’s romantic dreams come true.
Episode 17

The Little Things

Sam discovers that having a dream come true may not be such a good thing; Ken’s new relationship is threatened by a disturbing piece of information about his girlfriend.
Episode 18

Discos and Dragons

As the last day of school approaches, the Freaks and Geeks try to figure out where they belong in the world.

About this Show

The universal experience of teenagehood as lived by the regular old freaks and geeks in a Michigan high school, circa 1980, is the subject of this wistful comedy-drama executive-produced by Emmy-winner Judd Apatow and series creator Paul Feig.

Starring: John Francis DaleyLinda CardelliniSamm LevineMartin StarrJames Franco

