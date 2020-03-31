2 seasons available (11 episodes)

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and DonaldFake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

You know what's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. You know what isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. Each week, these BFFs will discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favorite memories from filming. They’ll also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews.more

You know what's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. You know what ...More

Starring: Zach BraffDonald Faison

TVMATalk & InterviewTV Series2020
  • hd

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EpisodesScrubs (2026)Details
ScrubsTV14 • Medical, Comedy • TV Series (2026)

About this Show

Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald

You know what's long, tedious and boring? Surgery. You know what isn't? This new podcast! Join Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time. Each week, these BFFs will discuss an episode of Scrubs, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and reminiscing on some of their favorite memories from filming. They’ll also connect with Scrubs super fans and feature beloved show cast members for exclusive interviews.

Starring: Zach BraffDonald Faison

TVMATalk & InterviewTV Series2020
  • hd

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