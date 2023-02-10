The civil rights movement that grew in Alabama was not just a spontaneous call for justice. The events that took place from 1955 to 1965 were meticulously planned and fueled by thousands of courageous citizens. We'll dive deeply into their stories.more
The civil rights movement that grew in Alabama was not just a spo...More
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The civil rights movement that grew in Alabama was not just a spontaneous call for justice. The events that took place from 1955 to 1965 were meticulously planned and fueled by thousands of courageous citizens. We'll dive deeply into their stories.
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Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers
The civil rights movement that grew in Alabama was not just a spontaneous call for justice. The events that took place from 1955 to 1965 were meticulously planned and fueled by thousands of courageous citizens. We'll dive deeply into their stories.