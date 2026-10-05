Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Between StepsBetween Steps

Minjae was a swimmer in high school, until illness cost him a leg. Now a robotics PhD student, he plays the part of someone unbothered—but one simple, aching wish remains: falling in love. He overthinks everything and fears getting hurt, until one day, the right person walks in. Yujin left fashion major behind, adrift with no clear path, until Minjae opens her eyes to the world of robotics—and a new dream. Everything about it is unfamiliar and hard, but her feelings for him never waver. A spark at first sight shakes up the quiet lab, and Yujin's fearless pursuit cracks open Minjae's guarded heart. Slowly, the two grow closer. Messier and harder to predict than any robot, a romance begins—fiery, bittersweet, and tender.more

Minjae was a swimmer in high school, until illness cost him a leg...More

Starring: Choo YoungwooKim SohyunPark Hyukkwon

TV14InternationalDramaKoreanRomanceTV Series2026

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About this Show

Between Steps

Minjae was a swimmer in high school, until illness cost him a leg. Now a robotics PhD student, he plays the part of someone unbothered—but one simple, aching wish remains: falling in love. He overthinks everything and fears getting hurt, until one day, the right person walks in. Yujin left fashion major behind, adrift with no clear path, until Minjae opens her eyes to the world of robotics—and a new dream. Everything about it is unfamiliar and hard, but her feelings for him never waver. A spark at first sight shakes up the quiet lab, and Yujin's fearless pursuit cracks open Minjae's guarded heart. Slowly, the two grow closer. Messier and harder to predict than any robot, a romance begins—fiery, bittersweet, and tender.

Starring: Choo YoungwooKim SohyunPark HyukkwonSeo JeongyeonKim Minseok

TV14InternationalDramaKoreanRomanceTV Series2026

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