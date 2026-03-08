What color is a newborn panda cub? How do emperor penguin parents keep their eggs from freezing? How does a whale shark get untangled from sea debris? Animals have some incredible stories! National Geographic Kids presents “5-Minute Stories,” a book series brought to vibrant life in these bite-sized adaptations for curious young readers, with tons of fun facts and vocabulary in an easy read-along format. Follow a litter of jaguar cubs as they grow into fierce jungle hunters, swim with a school of hammerheads, and witness a tadpole metamorphize into a frog, all the while strengthening reading comprehension.more
What color is a newborn panda cub? How do emperor penguin parents...More
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What color is a newborn panda cub? How do emperor penguin parents keep their eggs from freezing? How does a whale shark get untangled from sea debris? Animals have some incredible stories! National Geographic Kids presents “5-Minute Stories,” a book series brought to vibrant life in these bite-sized adaptations for curious young readers, with tons of fun facts and vocabulary in an easy read-along format. Follow a litter of jaguar cubs as they grow into fierce jungle hunters, swim with a school of hammerheads, and witness a tadpole metamorphize into a frog, all the while strengthening reading comprehension.
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5-Minute Stories
What color is a newborn panda cub? How do emperor penguin parents keep their eggs from freezing? How does a whale shark get untangled from sea debris? Animals have some incredible stories! National Geographic Kids presents “5-Minute Stories,” a book series brought to vibrant life in these bite-sized adaptations for curious young readers, with tons of fun facts and vocabulary in an easy read-along format. Follow a litter of jaguar cubs as they grow into fierce jungle hunters, swim with a school of hammerheads, and witness a tadpole metamorphize into a frog, all the while strengthening reading comprehension.