Four successful African-American women endure the ups and downs of modern love in this witty, often hilarious film based on the best-selling novel by Terry McMillan.
28 Days Later
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
A deadly virus transforms humans into bloodthirsty, rage-filled zombies that leave a handful of survivors on the run for their lives.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
The powerless Rangers journey to a distant planet in search of a female warrior who can help them regain their strength.
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Barbara Covett (Judi Dench), a veteran teacher at St. George's, senses a kindred spirit in Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett), the school's new art teacher. The younger woman's charisma intensely draws in the older, and the two become friends. Then Barbara learns of Sheba's affair with a teenage student and becomes the keeper of the explosive secret.
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.
Start watching Twentieth Century Fox Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.