Waiting to Exhale
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Four successful African-American women endure the ups and downs of modern love in this witty, often hilarious film based on the best-selling novel by Terry McMillan.
28 Days Later
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
A deadly virus transforms humans into bloodthirsty, rage-filled zombies that leave a handful of survivors on the run for their lives.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
The powerless Rangers journey to a distant planet in search of a female warrior who can help them regain their strength.
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Barbara Covett (Judi Dench), a veteran teacher at St. George's, senses a kindred spirit in Sheba Hart (Cate Blanchett), the school's new art teacher. The younger woman's charisma intensely draws in the older, and the two become friends. Then Barbara learns of Sheba's affair with a teenage student and becomes the keeper of the explosive secret.
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.
Start watching Twentieth Century Fox
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularNew on HuluA-Z
Waiting to Exhale
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
28 Days Later
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Kinsey
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2004)
Bachelor Party
R • Comedy • Movie (1984)
MASH
R • Comedy, Military & War • Movie (1969)
Little Richard
TV14 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2000)
The French Connection
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1971)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Holiday, Kids • TV Series (2011)
Robin Hood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Kinsey
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2004)
Waiting to Exhale
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
28 Days Later
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2003)
Bachelor Party
R • Comedy • Movie (1984)
The French Connection
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1971)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
TVPG • Holiday, Kids • TV Series (2011)
Kinsey
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2004)
Little Richard
TV14 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2000)
MASH
R • Comedy, Military & War • Movie (1969)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Robin Hood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
Waiting to Exhale
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on