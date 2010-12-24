The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
The Dead Files
TVPG • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Physical medium, Amy Allan, and retired NYPD homicide detective, Steve DiSchiavi, are a paranormal team like no other. Combining their unique skills to solve unexplained paranormal phenomena in haunted locations across America.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Food Paradise
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels, and souvenirs, and we've compiled all the must see spots across the country to have a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We're serving up hefty plates of the country's tastiest, most mouth-watering, and decadent meals. We're talking lip smacking pizza, tasty deli entrees, boat loads of bacon, fresh seafood, finger licking deep fried dishes, and that's only the beginning. So bring your appetite and your stretchy pants as we dive into a healthy portion of Food Paradise!
