Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who’ll never drop anchor until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth – the Legendary One Piece!
Dragon Ball
TV14 • Action, Animation • TV Series (2001)
Goku's a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating - until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain. Together, they set out to find the seven magic Dragon Balls and make the wish that will change their lives forever.
Dragon Ball GT
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (1996)
The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of creation, and if Goku, Pan, and Trunks can't gather them in a year's time, Earth will meet with final catastrophe. The countdown to oblivion has begun.
World Trigger
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The story of a friendship between a human boy and a visitor from another world. With superhuman technology at their fingertips, Yuma Kuga and Osamu Mikumo must work together to defend their new reality against unknown beings. Follow their dazzling journey full of courage, conflict, and gripping sci-fi action!
Toriko
TVPG • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
The world is full of deliciously deadly ingredients that the wealthiest appetites in existence can't wait to devour. Toriko, the legendary Gourmet Hunter, is ready and willing to track down the rarest animals on the planet and put them on a plate!
