About this Movie
Friday the 13th
20 years after a drowning and a pair of murders shut it down, Camp Crystal Lake is reopening - against the better judgment of skeptical locals. The new owner scoffs at the camp's "death curse," but when the counselors start to drop, he reconsiders.
Starring: Betsy PalmerAdrienne KingHarry CrosbyLaurie BartramMark Nelson
Director: Sean S. Cunningham
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month*