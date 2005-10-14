Friday the 13th

RThrillerHorrorMovie • 1980

20 years after a drowning and a pair of murders shut it down, Camp Crystal Lake is re...

20 years after a drowning and a pair of murders shut it down, Cam...More

About this Movie

Friday the 13th

20 years after a drowning and a pair of murders shut it down, Camp Crystal Lake is reopening - against the better judgment of skeptical locals. The new owner scoffs at the camp's "death curse," but when the counselors start to drop, he reconsiders.

Starring: Betsy PalmerAdrienne KingHarry CrosbyLaurie BartramMark Nelson

Director: Sean S. Cunningham

