The Magic FluteThe Magic Flute

Tim has been dreaming his whole life about attending music school, but his first days confront him with a hostile headmaster, the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school's library, he gets pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute," where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night reigns.

Tim has been dreaming his whole life about attending music school...More

Starring: Jack WolfeF. Murray AbrahamIwan Rheon

Director: Florian Sigl

FantasyAdventureMusicalsMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

