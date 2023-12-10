*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Movie
The Magic Flute
Tim has been dreaming his whole life about attending music school, but his first days confront him with a hostile headmaster, the stresses of a first love, and serious doubts about the authenticity of his singing voice. When he discovers a mystical gateway in the school's library, he gets pulled into the fantastic cosmos of Mozart's opera "The Magic Flute," where imagination has no limits and the Queen of the Night reigns.
Starring: Jack WolfeF. Murray AbrahamIwan RheonStéfi CelmaAsha Banks
Director: Florian Sigl