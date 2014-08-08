The Hundred-Foot Journey

PGDramaComedyMovie2014

Helen Mirren stars in this tasty dish about a fancy French restaurant waging all-out ...more

Helen Mirren stars in this tasty dish about a fancy French restau...More

Start watching The Hundred-Foot Journey

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Good Lie
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
House of D
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Eighth Grade
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Real Women Have Curves
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Waitress
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2011)
All I See Is You
R • Drama • Movie (2016)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Frances Ha
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
American Graffiti
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
Lars and the Real Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
The Stepford Wives
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Chocolat
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2000)
While We're Young
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)

About this Movie

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Helen Mirren stars in this tasty dish about a fancy French restaurant waging all-out war against a new Indian eatery opening nearby.

Starring: Helen MirrenOm PuriManish DayalCharlotte Le BonAmit Shah

Director: Lasse Hallström

PGDramaComedyMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on