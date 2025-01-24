Shania Twain - Not Just a Girl

Shania Twain - Not Just a GirlShania Twain - Not Just a Girl

TRAILBLAZER. RECORD BREAKER. ICON.  Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums, she is the best-selling female country artist of all time and the only female artist to have three consecutive diamond certified albums.  Not Just a Girl is the remarkable story of Shania Twain laid bare. Spotlighting her ability to transcend genres and cross borders, following her journey from Nashville newcomer to international superstar.more

TRAILBLAZER. RECORD BREAKER. ICON.  Shania Twain has sold over 10...More

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal Music, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Oasis: Don't Look Back In AngerR • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2026)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Dolly Parton: An American Original - A Special Edition of 20/20Music, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: Britney Spears: Chasing FreedomCelebrity and Gossip, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
Secrets of Celebrity Sex TapesTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TVTV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)

About this Movie

Shania Twain - Not Just a Girl

TRAILBLAZER. RECORD BREAKER. ICON.  Shania Twain has sold over 100 million albums, she is the best-selling female country artist of all time and the only female artist to have three consecutive diamond certified albums.  Not Just a Girl is the remarkable story of Shania Twain laid bare. Spotlighting her ability to transcend genres and cross borders, following her journey from Nashville newcomer to international superstar.

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.