Amy Winehouse Back to BlackAmy Winehouse Back to Black

Back To Black propelled Amy Winehouse onto the world stage, in 2006, with hits like Rehab and Love Is A losing Game.  This film digs deep into how that Classic Album evolved. Using unseen footage from the Miami and New York sessions, it offers new insights into Amy’s remarkable gifts as a singer/songwriter and into the emotional turmoil driving her songs. Featuring producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the Dap-Kings band, Amy’s colleagues and friends, and Ronnie Spector. more

Back To Black propelled Amy Winehouse onto the world stage, in 20...More

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Movie

Amy Winehouse Back to Black

Back To Black propelled Amy Winehouse onto the world stage, in 2006, with hits like Rehab and Love Is A losing Game.  This film digs deep into how that Classic Album evolved. Using unseen footage from the Miami and New York sessions, it offers new insights into Amy’s remarkable gifts as a singer/songwriter and into the emotional turmoil driving her songs. Featuring producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the Dap-Kings band, Amy’s colleagues and friends, and Ronnie Spector.

BiographyConcertsDocumentariesMusicMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

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