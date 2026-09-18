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Latino Movies

New on Hulu
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesLOL Live with Alfred Robles
In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.
TVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Corazonada
Corazonada, basada en hechos reales: el mayor fraude televisado en México.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blanco
Una detective con identidad disociativa investiga el caso de un asesino serial mientras trata de lidiar con su trastorno.
International, Latino • Movie (2026)
Mundos cósmicos
Memo, un artista fracasado que vive con su madre, invita a su novia, Valeria, a celebrar su cumpleaños con una cena al aire libre en la que le ofrece tomar sustancias psicodélicas para experimentar sensaciones nuevas.
International, Latino • Movie (2023)
J.C. ChávezJ.C. Chávez
From washing cars to becoming a world champion, Julio César Chávez fights his way to the pinnacle of boxing and becomes a Mexican icon. Behind the legendary victories lies a turbulent story of ambition, fame, addiction and the bitter cost of defeat.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
Entra en mi Vida
Eugenia decide convertirse en influencer. A través de las redes sociales, emprende un emocionante viaje de autodescubrimiento lleno de desafíos y situaciones divertidas.
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abel
Un niño perturbado intenta convertirse en el hombre de la casa de su familia debido a la ausencia de su padre.
International, Latino • Movie (2010)
Beauties of the Night
En los tiempos de música disco, México tuvo sus propias estrellas. Este documental muestra a las primeras reinas del cabaret mexicano.
International, Latino • Movie (2016)
Like Water for Chocolate
Unable to marry because of an ancient family tradition, a woman expresses her passion for her lover through preparing delectable dishes.
R • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
La nave
Miguel, un sarcástico y deprimido locutor de radio, trata de cumplir el deseo de un niño que quiere conocer el mar. Mientras lo intenta, descubre que los problemas tienen una perspectiva diferente cuando ese niño le recuerda que es posible soñar.
International, Latino • Movie (2022)
El Rey de la FiestaEl Rey de la Fiesta
Convinced his successful twin brother is dead, a drifting man seizes the chance to escape his own life and assumes his brother's identity. For one reckless week, he enjoys money, status and desire—until the masquerade takes a dangerous and unexpected turn.
International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Holy WeekHoly Week
Dalí takes her eight-year-old son and new boyfriend on a beach vacation, hoping the three can become a family. But grief, money worries and unspoken tensions turn their holiday into a quiet reckoning with the past—and the uncertain future awaiting them.
International, Latino • Movie (2015)
Sin ToronjaSin Toronja
Can depression be funny? Comedian Alex Fernández turns mental health, marriage, anime and the absurdities of modern life into an intimate, sharply observed stand-up set—an evening packed with humor and heart, and absolutely no grapefruit.
International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Popular
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
EmpireR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
Perfect ObedienceInternational, Latino • Movie (2014)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
El Rey de la FiestaInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)
A-Z
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Archivo 253R • Latino, Horror • Movie (2015)
Beauties of the NightInternational, Latino • Movie (2016)
Celebrity HablaTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Celebrity Habla 2TVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
City of DreamsR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2024)
Clínica De MigrantesTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Entra en mi VidaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
CorazonadaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
CorinaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Mundos cósmicosInternational, Latino • Movie (2023)
Crabs in a BarrelTVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Crime + PunishmentTVMA • Black Stories, Latino • Movie (2018)
CronosR • Horror, International • Movie (1992)
Cuidado con lo que deseasNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2020)
Culture ShockTVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock: A Conversation With Director Gigi Saul GuerreroTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Diego Maradona (Eng Sub)TV14 • Sports, Latino • Movie (2019)
El espiritu de la salsaTVPG • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2010)
El Exorcismo de Carmen FaríasNot Rated • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2021)
EmpireR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
EspectroNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
Flamin' HotPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Generation Por Qué?TVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2021)
The Great LeapInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
Guerras AjenasTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Guerras Ajenas (Eng Sub)TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Habla Loud (Span Sub)TVPG • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2022)
Habla Men (Span Sub)TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Habla Texas (Eng Sub)TV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Habla WomenTVMA • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Habla y VotaTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
Holy WeekInternational, Latino • Movie (2015)
IceboxTV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
J.C. ChávezNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2007)
El Rey de la FiestaInternational, Latino • Movie (2021)
La CiénagaTVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Latino List: Volume TwoTV14 • Latino, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Like Water for ChocolateR • International, Latino • Movie (1992)
LOL Live with Alfred RoblesTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Lyle, Lyle, CrocodilePG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Maria Full of GraceR • Latino, Drama • Movie (2004)
Mi CasaTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Mi CasaTVPG • Drama, International • Movie (2022)
Miguel Wants to FightTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2023)
No Contract, No Cookies: The Stella D'Oro StrikeTV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2011)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
No Me SigasR • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
Abre Los OjosR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1997)
Perfect ObedienceInternational, Latino • Movie (2014)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ready for WarLatino, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Real Women Have CurvesPG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2002)
Autos, Mota y RocanrolNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
El secreto de sus ojosR • International, Latino • Movie (2009)
La naveInternational, Latino • Movie (2022)
Sobriedad, Me Estás MatandoNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2025)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
The ValetPG-13 • Latino, Romance • Movie (2022)
WalkoutTV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2006)
We Are Freestyle Love SupremeTVMA • Latino, Music • Movie (2020)

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