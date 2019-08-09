Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing prepared Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet - high school, along with a group of teens and Boots the monkey.
El Príncipe de Egipto
PG • Animation, Family • Movie (1998)
Dos hermanos, uno nacido de la realeza y el otro huérfano con un pasado secreto, crecieron como los mejores amigos, pero cuando sus vidas toman un rumbo distinto surge una fuerte enemistad.
Coyote Lake
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Unwanted guest arrive at a boarding house near the U.S.-Mexico border where two women are hiding a secret.
El Baile de la Gacela (Gazelle's Dance)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A 72-year-old ex-soccer player frustrated that he never won a championship finds one last chance to redeem himself in a dance competition.
Antz Hormiguitaz
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (1998)
La monótona vida de Z, una hormiga obrer, toma un giro emocionante cuando intercmbia funciones con su compañero Weaver, una hormiga guerrera. Z podría convertirse en el héroe más grande.
A Better Life
PG-13 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2011)
Demian Bichir stars in this moving story of an undocumented Mexican worker in L.A. who tries to reconnect with his rebellious teenage son.
Like Water for Chocolate
R • Latino, Drama • Movie (1992)
Unable to marry because of an ancient family tradition, a woman expresses her passion for her lover through preparing delectable dishes.
Desecho (Debris) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Adventure, Action • Movie (2020)
A construction site foreman resorts to unconventional methods to deal with an accident in this short film.
The Dishwasher
TVPG • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
A chef at a fine dining restaurant in New York City asks a Mexican dishwasher to find good tortillas.
Icebox
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
Óscar, a 12-year-old Honduran boy who is forced to flee his home and seek asylum in the United States, finds himself trapped inside the U.S. immigration system.
La Cara Oculta (The Hidden Face) (Eng Sub)
R • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
After his girlfriend breaks up with him and then vanishes, an orchestra conductor becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance.
Carmen y Lola
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
This coming-of-age story chronicles the burgeoning love affair between two women who face rejection from their conservative community.
Perseguida (Persecuted)
TVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A woman's life is turned upside down when she becomes a witness to a crime.
En tu piel (7:20 Once a Week)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Two strangers spend an intense night together and decide to meet once a week for sex but complications arise.
Coyote Lake (Span Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Unwanted guest arrive at a boarding house near the U.S.-Mexico border where two women are hiding a secret.
Pepito
TVPG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Things get a little crazy when a boy is forced to go to confession by his religious mom in this comedy short.
La Camarista
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2018)
A hotel maid performs her daily routines and keeps to herself in a luxurious Mexican hotel.
Los Lobos
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Two young boys who have come to the U.S. from Mexico with their mother dream of going to Disneyland in this award-winning film.
El Lavaplatos (The Dishwasher)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
A young family is thrown into upheaval after receiving a sinister message from the local cartel in Puerto Penasco, Mexico.
Tejano (Span Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
A South Texas farmhand gets in over his head when he gets mixed up with a Mexican drug cartel to make some quick cash.
The Oath en Espanol
R • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2018)
Una polémica ley de la Casa Blanca produce un enfrentamiento politico entre los miembros de una misma familia en una salvaje y divertida comedia de humor negro, enseñándonos cómo sobrevivir el Día de Acción de Gracias en la era del tribalismo político.
La Boda de Mi Mejor Amigo
PG-13 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (1997)
Jules Potter, se da cuenta de que está enamorada de su mejor amigo, Michael. Aunque hay un problema: él está a punto de casarse. Cómicamente enloquecida y llena de proyectos retorcidos, Jules hará lo que sea para recuperarlo... excepto contarle la verdad.
El Baile de la Gacela (Gazelle's Dance) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
A 72-year-old ex-soccer player frustrated that he never won a championship finds one last chance to redeem himself in a dance competition.
What Bitch?
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
An argument between two families in a thrift store erupts into a full-scale brawl in this short film.
Tejano
TVMA • Latino, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A farmhand in South Texas breaks his arm to smuggle cocaine across the border with Mexico.
Sin Cielo (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Teens pursue love in a Mexican border town where violence may be inescapable in this short film.
Carmen y Lola (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
This coming-of-age story chronicles the burgeoning love affair between two women who face rejection from their conservative community.
This is Not Berlin
Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
In the 1980s, an outsider gets invited to a mythical nightclub where he's unleashed to punk, sexual liberty and drugs.
El Lavaplatos (The Dishwasher) (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
A young family is thrown into upheaval after receiving a sinister message from the local cartel in Puerto Penasco, Mexico.
De Lo Mio
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
After nearly a decade apart, three estranged siblings reunite after their father's death in order to settle his Dominican Republic estate.
Pepito (Span Sub)
TVPG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Things get a little crazy when a boy is forced to go to confession by his religious mom in this comedy short.
En tu piel (7:20 Once a Week) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)
Two strangers spend an intense night together and decide to meet once a week for sex but complications arise.
Chateau Vato
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2019)
A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months.
Malabar
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
An undocumented woman tries to find her missing son.
Her Body
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
In this short film, a Latina immigrant faces her abusive American boyfriend when he tries to sell her to a human trafficking ring.
Marisol
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Short film about a young, undocumented mother who gets into a risky situation to make a life for herself and her daughter.
Her Body (Span Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
In this short film, a Latina immigrant faces her abusive American boyfriend when he tries to sell her to a human trafficking ring.
Buena Vista Social Club (Eng Sub)
TVG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1999)
Director Wim Wenders' joyous documentary celebrating the forgotten generation of Cuba's foremost musicians and singers.
The Letter (Span Sub)
TVPG • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
A 12-year-old girl finds an airmail letter that she suspects may be from her absent father in this short film.
Abuela's Luck
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
A young man’s relationship with his grandmother is altered forever after a chance visit to his neighborhood bodega in this short film.
Full Beat
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
A transgender youth, resentful of having to spend court-ordered time with her father, finds an unlikely ally in his fiance.
Marisol (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Short film about a young, undocumented mother who gets into a risky situation to make a life for herself and her daughter.
Hormigas (The Awakening of the Ants)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2020)
A 28-year-old trying to balance her life as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law rebels when her husband pressures her to have another child.
La Musiquita por Dentro (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
A shy guy falls for a pretty co-worker and gets tips from a friend on how to win her over in this romantic comedy.
Papi Chulo (Span Sub)
R • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
An unlikely friendship develops between a lonely L.A. weatherman and an undocumented Latino laborer he hires to keep him company.
Yo, Imposible
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
Una joven descubre que fue sometida a varias cirugías para corregir su cuerpo intersexual cuando era bebé. Ahora, tiene que encontrarse a sí misma fuera de los binarios conceptos de género.
El Angel
TVMA • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
A baby-faced teenager goes on a murder and robbery spree in 1970s Buenos Aires in this audacious crime drama inspired by true events.
Chateau Vato (Span Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, International • Movie (2019)
A skilled but down-on-his-luck gardener stumbles upon a glorious estate that hasn’t been landscaped in months.
Linda and the Mockingbirds
TVPG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
Legendary singer Linda Ronstadt travels to Mexico to explore her family history and her musical roots in this documentary.
De Lo Mio (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
After nearly a decade apart, three estranged siblings reunite after their father's death in order to settle his Dominican Republic estate.
Beef
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
A high-school sophomore questions the school system by posing a very uncomfortable question in the midst of a literature exam.
No Me Digas Solterona (Don't Call Me Spinster) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
A 35-year-old discovers that her longtime boyfriend cheated on her with a young beauty in this romantic comedy.
El Amor no Puede Esperar (Love Can’t Wait)
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2021)
This romantic comedy follows a man and a woman who form a bond while they are trapped together in the last video store in the city.
El Pacto (The Pact)
TVMA • Latino, Horror • Movie (2020)
A woman takes part in a dark ritual in which a mysterious man offers her a pact to save her diabetic daughter's life.
Lullaby
TVPG • Latino, Horror • Movie (2019)
A woman comes home and discovers she is not alone in this short horror film.
Icebox (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2018)
Riveting feature film about a young boy from Honduras who gets trapped inside America's rigid and terrifying immigration system.
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner)
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
A woman learns that the man with whom she had a one-night stand is getting married to the childhood friend whose wedding she is planning.
Antes de que nos olviden (Before We Are Forgotten) (Span Subs)
TVMA • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2013)
(ESP) Former Mexican President Felipe Calderon's six-year war on drug trafficking is the focus of this investigative documentary.
Nina errante (Wandering Girl)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
A girl meets her three older stepsisters for the first time following the death of their father and embarks on a life-changing road trip.
El Pacto (The Pact) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Latino, Horror • Movie (2020)
A woman takes part in a dark ritual in which a mysterious man offers her a pact to save her diabetic daughter's life.
Which Way Home
TV14 • Documentaries, Latino • Movie (2009)
A dramatic look at the many migrant children from Latin America who travel atop freight trains to reach the U.S.
Beef (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
A high-school sophomore questions the school system by posing a very uncomfortable question in the midst of a literature exam.
City of God (Span Sub)
R • Drama, International • Movie (2003)
Nominated for four Oscars(R), this compelling film follows the divergent lives of two young men from a hellish slum in Rio de Janeiro.
Abuelos (Grandpas)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2020)
Three old friends having a hard time adapting to the changing job market decide to start a daycare center.
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother) (Eng Sub)
TVMA • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
A man's engagement to a snooty socialite is complicated by an unexpected visit from his estranged younger sister.
Los Lobos (Eng Sub)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2020)
Two young boys who have come to the U.S. from Mexico with their mother dream of going to Disneyland in this award-winning film.
Yo Soy Taino (I Am Taino) (Eng Sub)
TVPG • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
In this live-action puppet film, a grandmother talks with her granddaughter about their Taino heritage in post-Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico.
Habana Boxing Club
TV14 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2019)
A closeted boxer gets the opportunity to train at the most prestigious gym in Cuba.
Me 3.769 (Span Sub)
TV14 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2019)
A pubescent Latina faces the harsh reality of sexual misconduct from someone she trusts in this short film.
El Norte (Eng Sub)
R • Drama, International • Movie (1984)
Gregory Nava's classic indie about two young Guatemalans and their harrowing trek north through Mexico to reach the United States.
