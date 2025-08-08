LOL Live with Alfred RoblesLOL Live with Alfred Robles

In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.more

In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, com...More

TVMALatinoStand Up ComedyComedyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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LOL Live with Alfred Robles - Trailer

About this Movie

LOL Live with Alfred Robles

In this half-hour special from Executive Producer Kevin Hart, comedian Alfred Robles covers everything from growing up in East LA and navigating Mexican family life to dating, road rage, neighborhood drama, and the unexpected perks of adulthood. With his laid-back style and unique point of view, Alfred draws on everyday experiences and distinct cultural nuances to deliver a hilarious debut special.

TVMALatinoStand Up ComedyComedyMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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