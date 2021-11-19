Night at the Museum: Battle of the SmithsonianNight at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Security guard Larry Daley infiltrates the Smithsonian Institution in order to rescue Jedediah and Octavius, who have been shipped to the museum by mistake.more

Security guard Larry Daley infiltrates the Smithsonian Institutio...More

Starring: Ben StillerRobin WilliamsAmy Adams

Director: Shawn Levy

PGFantasyFamilyAdventureComedyMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian - Trailer

About this Movie

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Security guard Larry Daley infiltrates the Smithsonian Institution in order to rescue Jedediah and Octavius, who have been shipped to the museum by mistake.

Starring: Ben StillerRobin WilliamsAmy AdamsOwen WilsonHank Azaria

Director: Shawn Levy

PGFantasyFamilyAdventureComedyMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • multilingual
  • uhd

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