It Takes Two

PGComedyFamilyKidsMovie1995

Look-alike girls from opposite sides of the tracks switch lives to play matchmaker in...more

Look-alike girls from opposite sides of the tracks switch lives t...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Dr. Dolittle 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Richie Rich
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Doctor Dolittle
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Casper: A Spirited Beginning
TVG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1997)
The Indian in the Cupboard
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1995)
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Oddball
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
The Brady Bunch Movie
PG-13 • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
The Master of Disguise
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Snoopy Come Home
TVG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1972)
Dr. Seuss: The Lorax
TVG • Family, Animation • Movie (1972)
Alpha and Omega: The Great Wolf Games
TVPG • Family, Animation • Movie (2014)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Dr. Seuss: The Cat in the Hat
TVG • Animation, Family • Movie (1971)
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
TVG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1969)

About this Movie

It Takes Two

Look-alike girls from opposite sides of the tracks switch lives to play matchmaker in this charming family comedy.

Starring: Kirstie AlleySteve GuttenbergMary-Kate OlsenAshley OlsenPhilip Bosco

Director: Andy Tennant

PGComedyFamilyKidsMovie1995
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on