FlowerFlower

Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom, Laurie, and her mom's new boyfriend, Bob, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son, Luke, arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala and Claudine in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a high school teacher's dark secret.more

Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross is a 17-year-old firecrac...More

Starring: Zoey DeutchKathryn HahnTim Heidecker

Director: Max Winkler

RDramaComedyMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Flower - Trailer

About this Movie

Flower

Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom, Laurie, and her mom's new boyfriend, Bob, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. When Bob's mentally unbalanced son, Luke, arrives from rehab to live with the family, Erica finds her domestic and personal life overwhelmed. With Luke and her sidekicks Kala and Claudine in tow, Erica acts out by exposing a high school teacher's dark secret.

Starring: Zoey DeutchKathryn HahnTim HeideckerAdam ScottJoey Morgan

Director: Max Winkler

RDramaComedyMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

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