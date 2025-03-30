NeighborsNeighbors

Belushi and wife, Walker, are suburbanites who live a comfortable if humdrum life. Their mundane existence is changed dramatically when Aykroyd and his wife, Moriarty, move in next door. While Walker finds the chaos they bring a refreshing change, Belushi is appalled by their behavior.more

Belushi and wife, Walker, are suburbanites who live a comfortable...More

Starring: John BelushiDan AykroydCathy Moriarty

Director: John G. Avildsen

RComedyMovie1981
  • hd

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About this Movie

Neighbors

Belushi and wife, Walker, are suburbanites who live a comfortable if humdrum life. Their mundane existence is changed dramatically when Aykroyd and his wife, Moriarty, move in next door. While Walker finds the chaos they bring a refreshing change, Belushi is appalled by their behavior.

Starring: John BelushiDan AykroydCathy MoriartyKathryn WalkerLauren-Marie Taylor

Director: John G. Avildsen

RComedyMovie1981
  • hd

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