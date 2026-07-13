America Salutes YouAmerica Salutes You

America Salutes You presents the 10th season of its annual live benefit concert, celebrating 250 years of the United States Armed Forces. This special brings together an incredible lineup of artists, including Craig Morgan (Host), Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, John Foster, Drake Milligan, MaRynn Taylor, Scotty Hasting, Josh Turner, and Gary Levox. The concert honors the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of America’s military while providing an unforgettable evening of live music and patriotic celebration. Audiences will experience stirring performances, heartfelt tributes, and a unifying celebration of the nation’s Armed Forces.more

America Salutes You presents the 10th season of its annual live b...More

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America Salutes You

America Salutes You presents the 10th season of its annual live benefit concert, celebrating 250 years of the United States Armed Forces. This special brings together an incredible lineup of artists, including Craig Morgan (Host), Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Chris Janson, John Foster, Drake Milligan, MaRynn Taylor, Scotty Hasting, Josh Turner, and Gary Levox. The concert honors the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of America’s military while providing an unforgettable evening of live music and patriotic celebration. Audiences will experience stirring performances, heartfelt tributes, and a unifying celebration of the nation’s Armed Forces.

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