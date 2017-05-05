Enter the Warriors Gate

A teenage gamer is magically transported to ancient China, where he's tasked with protecting the kingdom's princess from an incoming siege.

A teenage gamer is magically transported to ancient China, where ...More

Starring: Mark ChaoNi NiDave Bautista

Director: Matthias Hoene

PG-13ActionMartial ArtsSportsFantasyAdventureMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Enter the Warriors Gate

A teenage gamer is magically transported to ancient China, where he's tasked with protecting the kingdom's princess from an incoming siege.

Starring: Mark ChaoNi NiDave BautistaSienna GuilloryUriah Shelton

Director: Matthias Hoene

PG-13ActionMartial ArtsSportsFantasyAdventureMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

