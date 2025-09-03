Shark Week 2026: Where To Watch and How To Stream
July 16, 2026
For one week every summer, sharks become the biggest stars on television. Hulu + Live TV lets you stream every live Shark Week 2026 special on Discovery Channel, making it easy to follow all 20 action-packed premieres as they happen.
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch Shark Week 2026, when it airs, and how to stream it without cable.
Shark Week 2026: Before You Dive In
Here’s everything you need to know before the first special premieres.
When
Sunday, July 26 – Saturday, August 1, 2026
Where
Discovery Channel*
How To Watch
Stream every live Shark Week special with Hulu + Live TV.
Can I Watch Without Cable?
Yes. Hulu + Live TV includes Discovery Channel, so you can watch every live premiere without a traditional cable subscription.
2026 Lineup
The 38th annual Shark Week features 20 all-new specials.
*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.
When Is Shark Week 2026?
Shark Week 2026 runs Sunday, July 26, through Saturday, August 1. This year’s event spans eight days, with new specials premiering every night starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Where To Watch Shark Week 2026
Shark Week 2026 airs on Discovery Channel.
How To Watch Shark Week Without Cable
If you have Hulu + Live TV, you can stream Shark Week live all week long — no traditional cable subscription required.
With access to 95+ live channels, including Discovery Channel, Hulu + Live TV makes it easy to follow the week’s biggest shark moments from the first premiere to the finale. If you can’t tune in live, Unlimited DVR lets you record every special and watch whenever it’s convenient.
Shark Week 2026 Schedule and Lineup
This year’s lineup includes 20 all-new premieres, from returning fan favorites like Air Jaws to brand-new specials that take viewers around the world in search of incredible shark stories.
Sunday, July 26
8 p.m. — K-Pop Shark Heroes
9 p.m. — Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach
10 p.m. — Invasion of the Mega Sharks
Monday, July 27
8 p.m. — Bull Shark Dinner Bell
9 p.m. — House of Sharks
10 p.m. — Biggest Mako on Earth
Tuesday, July 28
8 p.m. — Jurassic Sharks
9 p.m. — Jaws vs. Orca
10 p.m. — Chum Island: Catching a Killer
Wednesday, July 29
8 p.m. — Expedition X: Atomic Sharks
9 p.m. — Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets
10 p.m. — Alien Sharks: Untamed America
Thursday, July 30
8 p.m. — What Shark Attacked?
9 p.m. — How to Train a Great White
10 p.m. — Ultimate Shark Dive
Friday, July 31
8 p.m. — Secrets of the Great White Kill
9 p.m. — Sharkzilla Takes New York
10 p.m. — My Strange Shark Addiction
Saturday, August 1
8 p.m. — Great White Highway
9 p.m. — Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill
What’s New for Shark Week 2026
There’s something new to discover every Shark Week, and 2026 is no exception. Alongside the return of fan-favorite series like Air Jaws, this year’s event introduces unexpected collaborations and brand-new stories that give longtime fans and first-time viewers plenty to look forward to.
Ken Jeong and REI AMI Kick Off Opening Night
Opening night begins with K-Pop Shark Heroes, where actor and comedian Ken Jeong and GRAMMY®-nominated artist REI AMI use the global appeal of Korean pop music to spotlight shark conservation and inspire a new generation of ocean advocates.
Fan-Favorite Franchises Return
Shark Week wouldn’t be complete without the return of a few familiar favorites. This year’s lineup brings back series like Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach and Expedition Unknown.
New Specials Expand the Lineup
Beyond the returning favorites, new specials like Jurassic Sharks, Jaws vs. Orca, Ultimate Shark Dive, and Sharkzilla Takes New York bring fresh stories to this year’s lineup. Together, they highlight the wide range of adventures, discoveries, and real-life shark encounters that continue to make Shark Week a summer tradition.
More Shark Stories To Stream on Hulu
Shark Week may only come around once a year, but the shark-filled stories don’t stop there. Keep the adventure going with more shark documentaries, movies, and specials streaming on Hulu.
Sharkfest
If one week of sharks isn't enough, National Geographic’s SharkFest offers another lineup of shark documentaries and ocean adventures each summer. It’s a separate event from Shark Week, giving you another way to dive deeper into the world of sharks.
Learn more in our complete SharkFest streaming guide.
Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story (2025)
Celebrate the legacy of one of cinema’s most influential shark films with this documentary exploring the making of Jaws, its cultural impact, and the fascination with sharks it helped inspire.
Watch: Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story*
Fear Below (2025)
When a routine recovery mission uncovers more than anyone expected, a deadly shark turns the operation into a fight for survival. This thriller blends underwater suspense with action-packed twists.
Watch: Fear Below
Something in the Water (2024)
A destination wedding takes a terrifying turn when a group of friends becomes stranded in shark-infested waters. Equal parts survival thriller and shark movie, it’s a tense follow-up after Shark Week.
Watch: Something in the Water
Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory (2025)
Award-winning wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory heads to South Africa for one of his most ambitious expeditions yet, capturing rare, up-close footage of great white sharks in their natural habitat. The result is an intimate look at one of the ocean’s most iconic predators from a perspective few people ever get to see.
Watch: Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
*Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.
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