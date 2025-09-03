How To Watch PGA Tour Live Stream

Every week, the PGA Tour brings another opportunity to watch golf’s biggest stars compete live. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream tournament coverage on Golf Channel,* CBS,* NBC,* and more throughout the season — all without a traditional cable subscription.

Get Hulu + Live TV

What You Need To Know: PGA Tour Streaming Quick Guide

Watch live with Hulu + Live TV: Stream PGA Tour coverage throughout the season on Golf Channel,* CBS,* and NBC* — no cable required.

Unlock the PGA Tour livestream: With ESPN Select, you can stream Main Feed, Marquee Groups, Featured Groups, and Featured Holes.

Record every round: Unlimited DVR lets you save tournaments to watch live or catch up later.

Stream almost anywhere: Watch on supported smart TVs, streaming devices, phones, tablets, and more.

Follow golf’s biggest events: From weekly PGA Tour tournaments to the FedExCup Playoffs, Hulu + Live TV keeps you connected all season long.

Where To Watch PGA Tour Coverage

PGA Tour coverage is spread across several networks throughout the week, with different channels carrying different portions of each tournament. Hulu + Live TV brings them together in one place, making it easier to follow every round from Thursday’s opening tee shots through Sunday’s final leaderboard.

Golf Channel*

Golf Channel is the home for much of the PGA Tour’s early-round coverage, with live broadcasts beginning on Thursdays and Fridays and continuing into the early weekend windows for many tournaments. The network also features pre- and post-round analysis, highlights, and golf news throughout the season.

Want to see what else is included? Explore the full Hulu + Live TV channels guide to browse available sports channels.

CBS*

CBS carries weekend coverage for many PGA Tour events, including Saturday and Sunday rounds where championships are decided. Check your local listings to see when CBS takes over tournament coverage in your area.

NBC*

NBC also broadcasts select PGA Tour tournaments throughout the season, including weekend rounds for many events. Coverage varies by tournament, so be sure to check the schedule to see when NBC carries each event.

ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also get access to ESPN Select, the home of the PGA Tour. In addition to the television broadcast, ESPN Select offers multiple live viewing options throughout the tournament, including:

Main Feed: A comprehensive livestream featuring tournament action from across the course.

Marquee Groups: Follow featured player pairings from the opening tee shot through the end of their round.

Featured Groups: Watch additional groups as they make their way around the course.

Featured Holes: Tune in to dedicated coverage from signature holes where the biggest moments often unfold.

Get the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

PGA Tour Schedule Highlights

The PGA Tour season spans nearly every month of the year, taking players to iconic courses around the world before culminating in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Signature Events

The PGA Tour’s Signature Events bring together many of the world’s top-ranked players to compete for elevated purses and valuable FedExCup points. These tournaments are among the most anticipated stops on the calendar and often shape the race toward the playoffs.

Major Championships

The four major championships — the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship — are golf’s biggest events each year. While the majors are operated by different organizations, they feature the PGA Tour’s top players competing on some of the sport’s most historic courses.

The FedExCup Playoffs

As the regular season winds down, players compete for a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs, where each tournament carries even greater stakes. The postseason concludes with the TOUR Championship, where the season-long FedExCup champion is crowned.

Find the Full PGA Tour Schedule