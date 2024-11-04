Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic nominee) and former President Donald Trump (Republican nominee) are going head-to-head as the presidential candidates on the 2024 ballot. It all comes down to Election Day tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4.

Get minute-by-minute election updates on Hulu with the ABC News live stream, available to all Hulu subscribers — here’s how.

2024 Presidential Election Live Results Coverage

Your voice, your vote. All Hulu subscribers have access to minute-by-minute updates and live results all day on election day with ABC News Live.

Watch: Election 2024: Race for the White House

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2024 Presidential Campaign News on Hulu

Learn more about the most important moments of the 2024 election season with these news specials and replays streaming now on Hulu.

ABC News Presidential Debate: Race for the White House

On Tuesday, September 10, Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) held a debate for the first time as the presidential candidates on the 2024 ballot.

All Hulu subscribers can stream the original ABC broadcast of the Presidential Debate between Harris and Trump on-demand from Hulu’s streaming library.

Watch: ABC News Presidential Debate

The Democratic National Convention 2024

Watch full coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, including speeches from Michelle and Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Tim Walz, and Kamala Harris.

Watch: The Democratic National Convention 2024

President Biden: The Decision: Address to the Nation

Watch President Biden’s address to the nation announcing that he is stepping down as the 2024 Democratic Party presidential candidate.

Watch: President Biden: The Decision: Address to the Nation

Biden Stands Down: The Race for the White House

Watch the ABC News Special Edition broadcast with David Muir after President Joe Biden formally withdraws from the race for the White House.

Watch: Biden Stands Down: The Race for the White House

ABC News Special: Trump Assassination Attempt Minute by Minute

David Muir and other ABC News correspondents detail the timeline of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Watch: ABC News Special: Trump Assassination Attempt Minute by Minute

The Republican National Convention 2024

Watch full coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, including speeches from Hulk Hogan, Tucker Carlson, Eric Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Ted Cruz.

Watch: The Republican National Convention 2024

News Networks Streaming on Hulu + Live TV

Stay up-to-date on everything happening this Election Year with live and on-demand news coverage on Hulu and Hulu + Live TV.

ABC News

Watch your local ABC station and the ABC News Live channel live with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. All Hulu subscribers can watch select ABC News programs, including Good Morning America, Start Here, and ABC News Live First on demand.

Watch: ABC News

CNN

From live coverage and breaking news to eye-opening original programming and documentaries, CNN provides coverage on a range of topics with credible journalists like Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Chris Wallace, Victor Blackwell, Abby Phillip, and more.

Watch CNN live and on-demand with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Watch: CNN *

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NewsNation

News without primetime opinion shows — Hulu + Live TV subscribers get live and on-demand access to NewsNation programming with reporters and journalists like Connell McShane, Nichole Berlie, and Marni Hughes.

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FOX News

Watch FOX News live without cable with a Hulu + Live TV subscription and get access to news coverage and political commentary from Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters, and more. Live TV subscribers can also stream original programming, including FOX & Friends* and America’s Newsroom* live and on-demand.

Watch: FOX News *

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CBS News

Watch CBS News 24/7 with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, including CBS Morning News,* CBS Evening News,* The Daily Report With John Dickerson,* CBS News Roundup,* and Latest Headlines.*

Watch: CBS News *

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