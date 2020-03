WWE Miz and Mrs

Miz & Mrs. gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars, The Miz and Maryse. Not only must the celebrity power couple balance the pressures of their high octane careers with the challenges of domestic life, but they are also about to take on their biggest (and cutest) challenge yet, as first-time parents to their baby girl. From preparing for the birth to moving the family from LA to Texas (and all the chaos in between), The Miz and Maryse prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.