3 seasons available

Tyrant

TVMA • Drama • TV Series • 2014

Tyrant tells the story of an unassuming American family drawn into the workings of a turbulent Middle Eastern nation. Bassam “Barry” Al Fayeed (Adam ...more

3 seasons available (32 episodes)

3 seasons available

(32 episodes)

Episodes
Season123
Episode 1

Spring

With Jamal’s life in danger and Abuddin on the verge of plunging into chaos, Barry steps forward as interim president and sets the stage for democratic elections. Swept up in the tides of revenge, army leaders overstep their bounds in securing peace.
Episode 2

Cockroach

Barry discovers that his hold over Abuddin is tenuous. Sammy embarks on a risky relationship. Ihab's desire for revenge is given an outlet. Fauzi returns to Abuddin and is thrust into a political role. Molly’s routine military hospital visit goes awry.
Episode 3

The Dead and the Living

Barry and Molly employ every means available to prevent a personal tragedy. Fauzi and Daliyah become close through work, emboldening Fauzi to hope for a romantic future. Ahmed makes a dark discovery about Nusrat’s past.
Episode 4

A Prayer for Our Daughters

Barry and Molly respond in wildly different ways to a catastrophe that threatens to throw the country off course. Violent protests break out in Abuddin. Fauzi and Leila launch their political campaigns.
Episode 5

A Rock and a Hard Place

In the wake of thwarted terrorist attacks, Barry bans open prayer at the University - causing a severe backlash. Al-Qadi speaks out against violence and restriction of religious freedom. Bereft and alone, Barry and Daliyah turn to each other for comfort.
Episode 6

Truth and Dignity

Barry's tough policies put Daliyah in grave danger. Al-Qadi enacts a risky plan to broach peace. Fauzi puts his feelings on the line, leaving Daliyah conflicted. As the elections reel out of control, Barry cracks down on the political process.
Episode 7

Bedfellows

Haunted by Emma's death and his failure to kill Ihab, Barry pushes away his closest allies - including Daliyah. Leila leaves the government in protest and forms an unlikely partnership. Cogswell takes radical action against a blackmailer.
Episode 8

Ask for the Earth

Molly returns to Abuddin with a hardened resolve to pursue her daughter’s killer. Mahdiya is entrusted with a critical job. Leila and Cogswell relish in a brief escape from the world -- only to find that escape is impossible.
Episode 9

How to Live

Abuddin descends into chaos.
Episode 10

Two Graves

Barry and Molly are on the brink of waging war on the Caliphate.

3 seasons available (32 episodes)

