3 seasons available (36 episodes)

The Tick

TVY7ActionFamilyAnimation • AdventureKidsTV Series1994

Attention Evil-doers! The Tick is here, and he’s wearing the blue tights of justice! ...more

Attention Evil-doers! The Tick is here, and he’s wearing the blue...More

Episode 1

That Mustache Feeling

The Mustache, a secret government weapon, is pursued by Project Shave, who are out to destroy it.
Episode 2

Tick vs. Dot and Neil's Wedding

Dinosaur Neil and Dot are getting married but not if Chairface Chippendale has a say!
Episode 3

Sidekicks Don't Kiss

Arthur, mistaken for Carmelita, is kidnapped and flown to Mexico to marry the leader of the Aztecs.
Episode 4

Tick vs. Arthur

Arthur enjoys a newfound physique and power from a muscle belt he takes from Baron Violent.
Episode 5

Devil in Diapers

After stealing from a mad scientist, Mr. Mental hypnotizes The Tick and Arthur for protection.
Episode 6

Tick vs. Filth

The Tick and Arthur try to help Sewer Urchin, whose domain is being threatened by The Filth!
Episode 7

Tick vs. Europe

The Tick and Arthur participate in a superhero exchange program with a team from Belgium.
Episode 8

Tick vs. Science

The heroes attend a Mad Science Fair to test out a mind-transference device invented by Dr. Vatoss.
Episode 9

Tick vs. Prehistory

Tick and Arthur get transferred back in time – about 3.5 million years back in prehistoric times.
Episode 10

Tick vs. Education

Tick and Arthur teach superhero school, training students to be defenders "of all that’s good!”

About this Show

The Tick

Attention Evil-doers! The Tick is here, and he's wearing the blue tights of justice! Together with his trusty moth-costumed sidekick Arthur, The Tick keeps the streets of The City safe from a rogue's gallery of hilariously malevolent villains. So grab a snack, put your feet up and get ready to laugh and cheer as everyone's favorite brawny hero swats evil on the snout with the rolled-up newspaper of goodness!

Starring: Townsend ColemanRob PaulsenCam ClarkeJess Harnell

TVY7ActionFamilyAnimationAdventureKidsTV Series1994

