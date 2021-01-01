About this Show
The Tick
Attention Evil-doers! The Tick is here, and he’s wearing the blue tights of justice! Together with his trusty moth-costumed sidekick Arthur, The Tick keeps the streets of The City safe from a rogue’s gallery of hilariously malevolent villains. So grab a snack, put your feet up and get ready to laugh and cheer as everyone’s favorite brawny hero swats evil on the snout with the rolled-up newspaper of goodness!
