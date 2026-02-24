1 season available (1 episode)

The State of the Union and the Democratic ResponseThe State of the Union and the Democratic Response

President Trump gives the first State of the Union address of his second term and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will provide the Democratic response.more

President Trump gives the first State of the Union address of his...More

PoliticalNewsLive Events and SpecialsTV Series2026
  • hd

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About this Show

The State of the Union and the Democratic Response

President Trump gives the first State of the Union address of his second term and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger will provide the Democratic response.

PoliticalNewsLive Events and SpecialsTV Series2026
  • hd

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