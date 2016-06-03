A one hour, unblinking and fact-filled look at the real history of slavery, as revealed in Roots. This documentary features leading historians unpacking the history behind Africa at the time of Kunte Kinte and the Middle Passage, slavery on plantations.more
A one hour, unblinking and fact-filled look at the real history o...More
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A one hour, unblinking and fact-filled look at the real history of slavery, as revealed in Roots. This documentary features leading historians unpacking the history behind Africa at the time of Kunte Kinte and the Middle Passage, slavery on plantations.
About this Show
Roots: A History Revealed
A one hour, unblinking and fact-filled look at the real history of slavery, as revealed in Roots. This documentary features leading historians unpacking the history behind Africa at the time of Kunte Kinte and the Middle Passage, slavery on plantations.