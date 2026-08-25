1 season available (1 episode)

On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonOn The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly Parton

Country music legend and cultural icon Dolly Parton sat down with George Pennacchio in 2023 to talk about her life, from her hit songs, to the stage and screen.more

Country music legend and cultural icon Dolly Parton sat down with...More

Starring: George Pennacchio

Talk & InterviewMusicDocumentariesBiographyNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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About this Show

On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly Parton

Country music legend and cultural icon Dolly Parton sat down with George Pennacchio in 2023 to talk about her life, from her hit songs, to the stage and screen.

Starring: George Pennacchio

Talk & InterviewMusicDocumentariesBiographyNewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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