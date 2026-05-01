After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ricky decide to visit IAD, the Academic Sports Institute, which saw them grow up, and surprise them. But they are the ones who get the surprise: the IAD is not as it used to be and the Golden Hawks, the soccer team they were part of, is aimless, unmotivated, and on the verge of being relegates. Now they must restore the IAD’s glory and the pride of being an Hawk: a new chapter begins, full of passion and plenty of soccer!more
After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ri...More
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After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ricky decide to visit IAD, the Academic Sports Institute, which saw them grow up, and surprise them. But they are the ones who get the surprise: the IAD is not as it used to be and the Golden Hawks, the soccer team they were part of, is aimless, unmotivated, and on the verge of being relegates. Now they must restore the IAD’s glory and the pride of being an Hawk: a new chapter begins, full of passion and plenty of soccer!
About this Show
O11CE: New Generation
After six years of success in European soccer, Gabo, Dedé, and Ricky decide to visit IAD, the Academic Sports Institute, which saw them grow up, and surprise them. But they are the ones who get the surprise: the IAD is not as it used to be and the Golden Hawks, the soccer team they were part of, is aimless, unmotivated, and on the verge of being relegates. Now they must restore the IAD’s glory and the pride of being an Hawk: a new chapter begins, full of passion and plenty of soccer!